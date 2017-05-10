Dems Pick Latimer For County Exec Rac...

Dems Pick Latimer For County Exec Race, Jenkins Vows Primary

State Sen. George Latimer is the choice of the Westchester Democrats to run for county executive, though County Legislator Ken Jenkins has vowed to fight on. Latimer had 70 percent of the vote from the party following the county convention at the Westchester County Center on Friday in the race to challenge County Executive Rob Astorino who is running for a third term.

