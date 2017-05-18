Con Ed Site of Recent East River Spill Leached Oil 179 Times Before: DEC

The Con Edison substation where 30,700 gallons of transformer oil spilled into the soil and East River last week had leaked 179 times before, according to Department of Environmental Conservation data. Although the May 7 discharge was by far the largest one at the Farragut Substation on the DUMBO waterfront - with a conservative estimate of 5,000 gallons of dielectric oil lost in the waterway - the substation had previously spewed more than 8,400 gallons of transformer oil, hydraulic oil and antifreeze into the soil and the river over the years, data from the state's Spill Incident Database shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.