City of Yonkers has Westchester's Best Water on Tap
Westchester's best-tasting water flows from faucets in the City of Yonkers, according to an impartial panel of pedestrians who sipped their way through the Westchester County Department of Health's annual water taste test today in White Plains. One hundred twenty eight people sampled water from 10 of the county's water suppliers on Martine Avenue in White Plains and then voted for their favorite without knowing where it was from.
