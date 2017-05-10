Assemblyman: Budget Misinterpretation Leaves Needy Schools Waiting For Funding
New York increased foundation aid for school districts by $700 million this year, but Assemblyman Sean Ryan said many of the state's neediest districts won't immediately see the full impact of the new funding. In agreeing to give charter schools an extra $1,000 per student, the legislature promised the state would reimburse districts for this year's new costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ronnny jersey shore is a midget or little person
|May 8
|Jen
|1
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|May 7
|Anonymous
|222
|Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced For Murdering Io...
|May 5
|333stenbrian
|1
|Geraldo's Selective Fairness (Nov '12)
|Apr 30
|Caribou
|6
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Apr 25
|Cheryl
|1,496
|Where is Nemo?????????? (Nov '16)
|Apr 25
|Anonymous Detective
|2
|DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11)
|Apr 24
|The real ost
|197
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC