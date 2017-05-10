Assemblyman: Budget Misinterpretation...

Assemblyman: Budget Misinterpretation Leaves Needy Schools Waiting For Funding

New York increased foundation aid for school districts by $700 million this year, but Assemblyman Sean Ryan said many of the state's neediest districts won't immediately see the full impact of the new funding. In agreeing to give charter schools an extra $1,000 per student, the legislature promised the state would reimburse districts for this year's new costs.

