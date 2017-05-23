A&E scores $171M refi for eight buildings
A&E Real Estate Holdings locked in a $171.3 million refinancing for an eight-building portfolio, which includes some of the most valuable rental properties it owns, according to sources and property records. The multifamily landlord's new long-term debt from Mesa West Capital and Customers Bank values the properties at a combined $310 million, sources told The Real Deal .
