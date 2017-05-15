9 for $300,000 Art Rooney, 15 for Lis...

9 for $300,000 Art Rooney, 15 for Lismore

13 hrs ago Read more: HarnessLink.com

YONKERS, NY, Monday, May 15, 2017 - Nine harness racing 3-year-old gentlemen-six colts and three geldings-have been entered for The number of entrants means there's a game of musical chairs this Saturday night , as in nine in a $40,000 elimination paring down to the eight finalists. That octet is set to return week from Saturday for the $300,000 final.

