$3.5M State Grant Clears Way For Greenway Linking Westchester To Manhattan
Yonkers has been awarded a near $3.5 million grant from the New York State Department of Transportation to construct a gateway connecting Westchester to Manhattan through a new link in Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano announced Friday that the city has been awarded a $3.3 million Transportation Alternatives Program grant from the DOT to construct the Yonkers Greenway, which will involve the conversion of an abandoned spur of the Old Putnam Railroad into a 2.2-mile trail.
