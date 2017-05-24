$24 million pediatric center in Yonkers to open next month
The additional wing will allow for the care of 169 children, most of whom will call the center home for many years. Most of the patients are in need of machines, such as ventilators, to survive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced For Murdering Io...
|41 min
|333stenbrian
|1
|Geraldo's Selective Fairness (Nov '12)
|Apr 30
|Caribou
|6
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Apr 25
|Cheryl
|1,496
|Where is Nemo??????????
|Apr 25
|Anonymous Detective
|2
|DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11)
|Apr 24
|The real ost
|197
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|babylady
|3,381
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Apr 22
|Tyra Givens
|6
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC