Youth Shelter of Westchester gives teens a second chance
A 17-year-old from Yonkers says he was given a second chance, thanks to a youth program in Westchester. Alex Ortiz, of Yonkers, said that when he was 16 years old, he was involved in robberies, home invasions and a stabbing that landed him locked up with violent offenders in Valhalla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Cheryl
|1,496
|Where is Nemo??????????
|Tue
|Anonymous Detective
|2
|DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11)
|Apr 24
|The real ost
|197
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|babylady
|3,381
|That so much beautiful to my goat wife.
|Apr 24
|Illegal Goat Shagger
|13
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Apr 22
|Tyra Givens
|6
|Rape Arrests
|Apr 22
|333stenbrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC