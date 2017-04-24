Youth Shelter of Westchester gives te...

Youth Shelter of Westchester gives teens a second chance

A 17-year-old from Yonkers says he was given a second chance, thanks to a youth program in Westchester. Alex Ortiz, of Yonkers, said that when he was 16 years old, he was involved in robberies, home invasions and a stabbing that landed him locked up with violent offenders in Valhalla.

