Yorktown Stage Presents the Trials of Alice in Wonderland

Based on two of the greatest works in children's literature, this fast-paced and witty show is set in Wonderland's courtroom, where Alice is on trial. The Queen of Hearts is the judge, the Mad Hatter, White Rabbit, and Caterpillar are witnesses, and the jury is a deck of cards! Poor Alice must try to prove her innocence by re-living the events of the adventures we've all come to love.

