Yorktown Stage Presents the Trials of Alice in Wonderland
Based on two of the greatest works in children's literature, this fast-paced and witty show is set in Wonderland's courtroom, where Alice is on trial. The Queen of Hearts is the judge, the Mad Hatter, White Rabbit, and Caterpillar are witnesses, and the jury is a deck of cards! Poor Alice must try to prove her innocence by re-living the events of the adventures we've all come to love.
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the red rail (Nov '08)
|Fri
|Bojangle
|35
|Mayor Blames Trump's Election for Spike in Subw...
|Thu
|Well Well
|2
|South Bleeker Street (May '08)
|Thu
|glam-girrl
|77
|New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Leg...
|Mar 29
|33stenbrian
|1
|Ap konsi actress ka doodh pena chahte ho (Oct '14)
|Mar 29
|Pooja Gor ka beta
|10
|Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic...
|Mar 25
|A Man Named Lemcheck
|19
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|Jan '17
|333stenbrian
|1
