Yonkers Woman, 49, Arrested For Assault, Criminal Mischief In Bronxville
On Wednesday, April 19, police in Bronxville arrested 49-year-old Solvieg Mcauley stemming from an incident the week before between she and another woman outside of a Palmer Avenue establishment, police said. Following an investigation, Mcauley was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Rochelle Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Apr 25
|Cheryl
|1,496
|Where is Nemo??????????
|Apr 25
|Anonymous Detective
|2
|DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11)
|Apr 24
|The real ost
|197
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|babylady
|3,381
|That so much beautiful to my goat wife.
|Apr 24
|Illegal Goat Shagger
|13
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Apr 22
|Tyra Givens
|6
|Rape Arrests
|Apr 22
|333stenbrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC