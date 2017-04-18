Yonkers Sex Offender Accused Of Raping Girl, 14, Reports Move

A registered sex offender accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Mount Vernon that resides in Yonkers is moving out of Westchester County. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert on Thursday to Westchester County residents regarding the residency of 32-year-old Kareem Smith, who lived in a Livingston Avenue apartment in Yonkers, but has reported a move into Manhattan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.