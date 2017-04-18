Yonkers residents upset over Confederate flag found at carnival on Chicken Island
Some Yonkers residents say they are outraged after a Confederate flag was found at a carnival that just set up shop on Chicken Island. The flag was hung by a carnival employee - attached to his assigned trailer door, which he kept open for anyone passing by to see.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Geraldo's Selective Fairness (Nov '12)
|20 hr
|KCinNYC
|5
|Morton J Hertz, DDS Scarsdale Active Drug Addic...
|Tue
|barbxx11
|1
|Ap konsi actress ka doodh pena chahte ho (Oct '14)
|Tue
|Madhuri Dixit ka ...
|13
|anyone interested in Trading Pictures of Wives ... (Nov '11)
|Apr 18
|Chompski9202
|17
|DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11)
|Apr 16
|Mile tng
|196
|Wild Cowboys movie! (Sep '09)
|Apr 16
|Anonymous
|213
|Westchester Men Charged With Raping 16-Year-Old
|Apr 13
|333stenbrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC