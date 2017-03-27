Yonkers police called to home after reports of body found
Officials are being tight-lipped about the incident, but the original call came in around 1 p.m. of a body inside 44 Alexander Ave. with an unknown chemical also found. "Somebody told me there was a dead girl in the house that's all I know...You don't expect this to happen in the neighborhood, you know," said one neighbor.
