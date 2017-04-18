Yonkers pitcher returns to mound afte...

Yonkers pitcher returns to mound after losing part of his leg

Simon Burgos-Bye started playing baseball when he was 5. Four years ago, the game was almost taken from him when he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his left knee. "I really wasn't upset that I had cancer," said Burgos-Bye.

Yonkers, NY

