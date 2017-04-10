Westchester Mother Charged After 5-Year-Old Shoots Self In Face

A Mount Vernon woman has been remanded to the Westchester County Jail for her role in the death of her 5-year-old daughter, who shot herself in the face with an illegal gun in Yonkers. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino Jr. announced that 24-year-old Tantania Manners has been charged with a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child following a lengthy investigation into the death of the child in Yonkers in 2015.

