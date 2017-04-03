Westchester Man Sentenced For Fatal DWI Crash With .27 BAC

A Westchester man was sentenced to prison time after pleading guilty to drinking and driving with a blood alcohol content approaching four times the legal limit, leading to a motor-vehicle crash that resulted in another driver's death. Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino Jr. said on Tuesday that 23-year-old Yonkers resident Liam Perry had been sentenced to between two and six years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges for his role in the fatal accident.

