Westchester Man Hospitalized With Gunshot Wound To The Face

Police in Yonkers are looking for the community's assistance as they continue an investigation into an alleged incident that left a Peekskill man with a gunshot wound to his face over the weekend. Shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, police responded to a Yonkers hospital after being alerted about a man who was being treated for a gunshot wound to his face.

