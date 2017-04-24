Westchester Man Faces Life In Prison ...

Westchester Man Faces Life In Prison For Fatal Park Shooting

22 hrs ago

A Westchester County man is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a man in Doyle Park when an attempted armed robbery went awry last year. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced that 27-year-old Yonkers resident Robert Daniels has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his role in a May 2016 shooting that left his victim dead.

