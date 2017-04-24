Westchester Man, 27, Busted With Load...

Westchester Man, 27, Busted With Loaded .38, 74 Grams Of Pot In I-287 Stop

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Bedford Daily Voice

A routine traffic stop on I-287 in White Plains led to drug and gun charges for a pair over the weekend. State Police troopers stopped a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Bloomfield, Conn., resident Christopher Brodie on I-287 for a moving violation shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. During the subsequent stop, police said that it was determined that Brodie and 27-year-old Yonkers resident Kristopher Duquense were in possession of a loaded Smith and Wesson .38-caliber revolver and nearly 75 grams of marijuana and eight fluid ounces of codeine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bedford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) 5 hr Cheryl 1,496
Where is Nemo?????????? 6 hr Anonymous Detective 2
DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11) Mon The real ost 197
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Mon babylady 3,381
That so much beautiful to my goat wife. Mon Illegal Goat Shagger 13
St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15) Apr 22 Tyra Givens 6
News Rape Arrests Apr 22 333stenbrian 1
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,510 • Total comments across all topics: 280,557,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC