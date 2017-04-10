Westchester DA warns residents to lock cars after rash of break-ins
Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino says there have been a large number of burglaries and thefts all over the county so far this year. At Westchester Auto Repair in Yonkers, managers say they see a lot of customers who have had their cars broken into near the Greystone train station.
