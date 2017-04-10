Westchester Contractor Accused Of Setting Building On Fire, Police Say
A contractor from Westchester was charged with felony arson Wednesday after allegedly starting a fire on the roof of a Queens building on Tuesday that turned into a five-alarm blaze injuring 11 firefighters, according to the NYPD. Declan McElhatton, 52, of Yonkers was arrested Wednesday after using a torch near combustibles to start the fire on the roof of a seven-story building at 56-11 94th St., said NYPD officials.
