WC lawmakers look to crack down on drag racing
County legislators David Tubiolo and Virginia Perez, who represent the city of Yonkers, co-sponsored a bill Monday that would crack down on drag racing countywide. The bill calls for hefty fines and possible vehicle confiscation for drag racing.
