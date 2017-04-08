Uber, Lyft are coming: What you need to know
Uber, Lyft are coming: What you need to know Ride-hailing services will soon be coming to upstate and suburban New York. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nWuGmH Companies like Uber and Lyft will be able to begin expanding statewide in early July under the $153 billion state budget agreement struck late Friday , with final approval expected Sunday night.
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3-month-old Bronx baby found unresponsive last ...
|4 hr
|Change The Future
|2
|Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned!!!
|Apr 7
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Mayor Blames Trump's Election for Spike in Subw...
|Apr 7
|TommyBoy
|3
|Yonkers YMCA Director Probed For Misuse Of Funds (Mar '08)
|Apr 6
|Moose
|7
|NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14)
|Apr 4
|yidfellas v USA
|22
|Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11)
|Apr 4
|Whitelivesmattermore
|54
|Worst Neighborhood in THE Bronx (Feb '10)
|Apr 4
|Gigs
|227
