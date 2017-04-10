The Lox Bring Back Classic '90s Hip-Hop With Performance at NYC's Irving Plaza
The Lox wowed hundreds of avid hip-hop fans with a nostalgic performance at New York City's Irving Plaza Friday night . On the tail-end of their two-month trek for their Filthy Americaa It's Beautiful Tour , the prolific rap group did a masterful job in providing quintessential hip-hop for those who were seeking to relive the '90s.
