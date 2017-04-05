The Church's Revamped Rite of Marriag...

The Church's Revamped Rite of Marriage Explained

A fun part of helping a couple get ready for celebrating marriage is to let them know at some point that they - not the priest or deacon - are the ministers of the sacrament. The bride and groom mutually confer the sacrament of Matrimony upon each other when they express their consent before the Church.

