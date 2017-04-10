Slight Increase For Most Residents In Yonkers Budget Proposal

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano presented his proposed 2017-18 budget to City Council members on Thursday, with the lowest property tax increase in 20 years at 0.27 percent. Under Spano's $1.114 billion combined city and school budget, property taxes for the average homeowner would increase by about $70 a year or $6 per month.

