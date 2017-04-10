Slight Increase For Most Residents In...

Slight Increase For Most Residents In Yonkers Budget Proposal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Yonkers Daily Voice

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano presented his proposed 2017-18 budget to City Council members on Thursday, with the lowest property tax increase in 20 years at 0.27 percent. Under Spano's $1.114 billion combined city and school budget, property taxes for the average homeowner would increase by about $70 a year or $6 per month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone interested in Trading Pictures of Wives ... (Nov '11) Thu hoe67 16
News Westchester Men Charged With Raping 16-Year-Old Thu 333stenbrian 1
Boycott Palm Beach Thu Marge 3
News New Rochelle City Council Looking Into New Ice ... (Jul '15) Apr 12 333stenbrian 2
Jo Diorio Hansen takes it in the rear from seve... Apr 11 Angela Gilbride D... 2
News 3-month-old Bronx baby found unresponsive last ... Apr 11 Change The Future 2
Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned!!! Apr 7 Mabel Allen 1
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,697 • Total comments across all topics: 280,298,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC