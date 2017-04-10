Shoppers Flock To New Hmart In Yonkers
Shoppers lined the streets and dignitaries cut ribbons for the grand opening of the newest Hmart in Yonkers on Thursday. Located in the former Pathmark Highridge Plaza on Central Park Avenue, the American chain headquartered in New Jersey, specializes in Asian foods and live fish and shellfish, along with standard supermarket items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Rochelle Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone interested in Trading Pictures of Wives ... (Nov '11)
|Thu
|hoe67
|16
|Westchester Men Charged With Raping 16-Year-Old
|Thu
|333stenbrian
|1
|Boycott Palm Beach
|Thu
|Marge
|3
|New Rochelle City Council Looking Into New Ice ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 12
|333stenbrian
|2
|Jo Diorio Hansen takes it in the rear from seve...
|Apr 11
|Angela Gilbride D...
|2
|3-month-old Bronx baby found unresponsive last ...
|Apr 11
|Change The Future
|2
|Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned!!!
|Apr 7
|Mabel Allen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC