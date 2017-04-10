School Bus Strikes Overpass On Saw Mi...

School Bus Strikes Overpass On Saw Mill River Parkway

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: The Mount Vernon Daily Voice

A school bus traveling on the Saw Mill River Parkway struck the Yonkers Avenue overpass on Thursday morning, forcing a temporary lane closure. At approximately 8 a.m., the minibus, carrying four students, a driver and aide, was traveling northbound on the parkway when it struck the structure, Westchester County Police spokesman Kieran O'Leary said.

