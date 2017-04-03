Road Warrior: White Plains Resident B...

Road Warrior: White Plains Resident Brings Taste Of Greece To Yonkers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The White Plains Daily Voice

Who cares if there are no seats to sit down and eat your meal? The Souvlaki Truck , parked on Central Avenue in Yonkers, continues to rack up fans who either eat standing up, in their cars or take to go. In the four years the truck has been in operation, Chef/Owner George Kringas has found his business, which specializes in Greek favorites like pita sandwiches, falafel and souvlaki, consistently busy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yonkers YMCA Director Probed For Misuse Of Funds (Mar '08) 55 min Moose 7
News NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14) Apr 4 yidfellas v USA 22
Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11) Apr 4 Whitelivesmattermore 54
Worst Neighborhood in THE Bronx (Feb '10) Apr 4 Gigs 227
Ap konsi actress ka doodh pena chahte ho (Oct '14) Apr 4 Gigs 11
What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08) Apr 3 Real Dipper 220
News Geraldo&#x27;s Selective Fairness (Nov '12) Apr 1 Steve Eller 3
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Westchester County was issued at April 06 at 7:18PM EDT

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,224 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC