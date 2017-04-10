Reassessing Ella: 'The First Lady of Song' at 100
For though practically everyone admires the brilliance of Fitzgerald's technique and the sensuality of her instrument, she has routinely been described as "girlish," "innocent," "light" and other terms of subtle condescension. As the world prepares to mark Fitzgerald's centennial, on April 17, it's worth noting that for all the singer's celebrity as "The First Lady of Song," we have yet to take the full measure of her achievements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone interested in Trading Pictures of Wives ... (Nov '11)
|Thu
|hoe67
|16
|Westchester Men Charged With Raping 16-Year-Old
|Thu
|333stenbrian
|1
|Boycott Palm Beach
|Thu
|Marge
|3
|New Rochelle City Council Looking Into New Ice ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 12
|333stenbrian
|2
|Jo Diorio Hansen takes it in the rear from seve...
|Apr 11
|Angela Gilbride D...
|2
|3-month-old Bronx baby found unresponsive last ...
|Apr 11
|Change The Future
|2
|Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned!!!
|Apr 7
|Mabel Allen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC