Reassessing Ella: 'The First Lady of Song' at 100

For though practically everyone admires the brilliance of Fitzgerald's technique and the sensuality of her instrument, she has routinely been described as "girlish," "innocent," "light" and other terms of subtle condescension. As the world prepares to mark Fitzgerald's centennial, on April 17, it's worth noting that for all the singer's celebrity as "The First Lady of Song," we have yet to take the full measure of her achievements.

