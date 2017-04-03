'Predicate' Sex Offender Moves To Wes...

'Predicate' Sex Offender Moves To Westchester Apartment

A registered "predicate" sex offender accused of sexually penetrating his victim with a foreign object in California has moved to Yonkers. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert Friday to Westchester residents regarding the residency of 48-year-old Maurice Nunez, who has moved to an apartment on Randolph Street in Yonkers.

