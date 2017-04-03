'Predicate' Sex Offender Moves To Westchester Apartment
A registered "predicate" sex offender accused of sexually penetrating his victim with a foreign object in California has moved to Yonkers. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert Friday to Westchester residents regarding the residency of 48-year-old Maurice Nunez, who has moved to an apartment on Randolph Street in Yonkers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Rochelle Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Geraldo's Selective Fairness (Nov '12)
|Sat
|Steve Eller
|3
|the red rail (Nov '08)
|Mar 31
|Bojangle
|35
|Mayor Blames Trump's Election for Spike in Subw...
|Mar 30
|Well Well
|2
|South Bleeker Street (May '08)
|Mar 30
|glam-girrl
|77
|New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Leg...
|Mar 29
|33stenbrian
|1
|Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic...
|Mar 25
|A Man Named Lemcheck
|19
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|Jan '17
|333stenbrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC