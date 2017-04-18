Police Issue 33 Tickets, Make Drug Arrest In Sprain Brook Parkway Detail

New York State Police conducting a special speed enforcement detail on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Yonkers on Wednesday issued nearly three dozen tickets and arrested a city resident on drug charges. Between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, state police conducted the special detail, which resulted in 24 tickets for speeding, five other vehicle and traffic citations, two seatbelt violations, and tickets for two drivers who failed to move over for an emergency vehicle and using a cell phone.

