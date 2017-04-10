Police Investigate Overnight Stabbing In Westchester
Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, April 11, police were dispatched to a mixed-use Riverdale Avenue building, where there was a reported stabbing incident, Yonkers Police Sgt. Dean Politopoulos said on Wednesday.
