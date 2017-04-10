Police Dish Out 100 Tickets In Separate Sprain Brook Parkway Details

New York State Police conducted a special speed enforcement detail on the Sprain Brook Parkway this week, citing dozens of drivers for various violations, including one motorist driving faster than 100 mph. On Wednesday, April 12, the state police conducted a six-hour detail on the parkway, issuing 28 tickets for speeding violations, one ticket for a motorist who failed to move over for an emergency vehicle and 11 more citations for other vehicle and traffic law violations.

