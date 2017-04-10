Police Catch Man Breaking Into Ex-Gir...

Police Catch Man Breaking Into Ex-Girlfriend's Westchester Home

Read more: The Pelham Daily Voice

A Yonkers man is behind bars Tuesday after New York State Police said they caught him in the act of terrorizing a former girlfriend by breaking into her home and attempting to break into her bedroom where she was hiding. Peter T. Kennelly, 35, was caught around 1:30 p.m. at a Croton-on-Hudson residence where a 911 call had been placed, said Trooper Melissa McMorris, spokeswoman for the NYSP.

