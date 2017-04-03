Parts Of Southern Westchester Experiencing Water Pressure Issues
"Residents in Yonkers, Mount Vernon, Scarsdale, Larchmont and the Town and Village of Mamaroneck may have experienced low or no water pressure this morning," Caren Halbfinger, the Director of Public Affairs for the Westchester County Health Department said in a statement. "The issue has now been resolved and the water remains safe to use.
