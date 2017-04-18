Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey to host the 2017 Tony Awards
Kevin will emcee the ceremony, which celebrates the best shows on Broadway, when the prizes are handed out in New York on June 11. The actor, who is a Tony winner himself, will take over from James Corden, who hosted the ceremony last year when musical Hamilton scored 11 gongs. He was announced as host by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing ahead of the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall.
