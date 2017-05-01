Mother Of Murdered Westchester 2-Year-Old Charged With Endangering Child
On Friday, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scparino, Jr. announced that 22-year-old Yonkers resident Kenya Reed had been indicted on two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the death of her son and the living environment she provided last year. According to police, at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Reed's co-defendant, Blair Robinson - who was arraigned on murder and manslaughter charges last month - brought a boy "in an unresponsive state," with noticeable bruises on his body to St. John's Riverside Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pleasantville Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Geraldo's Selective Fairness (Nov '12)
|Apr 30
|Caribou
|6
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Apr 25
|Cheryl
|1,496
|Where is Nemo??????????
|Apr 25
|Anonymous Detective
|2
|DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11)
|Apr 24
|The real ost
|197
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|babylady
|3,381
|That so much beautiful to my goat wife.
|Apr 24
|Illegal Goat Shagger
|13
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Apr 22
|Tyra Givens
|6
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC