Mother Of Murdered Westchester 2-Year...

Mother Of Murdered Westchester 2-Year-Old Charged With Endangering Child

Saturday Apr 29

On Friday, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scparino, Jr. announced that 22-year-old Yonkers resident Kenya Reed had been indicted on two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the death of her son and the living environment she provided last year. According to police, at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Reed's co-defendant, Blair Robinson - who was arraigned on murder and manslaughter charges last month - brought a boy "in an unresponsive state," with noticeable bruises on his body to St. John's Riverside Hospital.

