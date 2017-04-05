Monica Piper's not that Jewish Enters Final Month Off-Broadway
As previously announced, Monica Piper will play her final performance in the acclaimed off-Broadway comedy Not That Jewish , Sunday, April 30. Not That Jewish began performances at New World Stages October 6, 2016, prior to an official opening on October 23, 2016. "I have had such an incredible experience here at New World Stages," says Monica Piper .
