Missing deadline, NY budget talks ongoing
NY budget deadline passes with Cuomo 'grace period' ALBANY -- The state budget is officially late. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nI3rwW Senate Independent Democratic Conference Leader Jeffrey Klein, D-Yonkers,left, and Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, R-Smithtown, speak with reporters after meeting with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to negotiate the state budget at the state Capitol on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. New York's budget will be late after Gov. Andrew Cuomo and top state lawmakers struggled to reach consensus Friday.
