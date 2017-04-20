Mansion Global: Vineyard dreams: Owning one of these elite properties has to be a 'love affair'
Harry Robibero fell in love with winemaking as a child, working with his Italian grandfather crushing grapes in their backyard. Then, 14 years ago, he decided to give up his Yonkers, New York, contracting and excavating business and move further upstate to the Hudson Valley to buy and run a vineyard.
