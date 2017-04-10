Man stabbed in Yonkers
Police arrived on the scene and found the man at the corner of Prospect Street and South Broadway, across the street from Yonkers City Hall. They say the man has been stabbed, but he was alert and speaking to police while EMT workers tended to him inside the ambulance.
