Love Unites at Interfaith Dinner
On a rainy Friday evening, over 120 people of different faiths, ages, and cultures gathered to break bread. Members and clergy of Jewish, Islamic and Christian places of worship in and around Nyack met at Congregation Sons of Israel on March 31 for a family-style dinner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NyackNewsAndViews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned!!!
|Fri
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Mayor Blames Trump's Election for Spike in Subw...
|Fri
|TommyBoy
|3
|Yonkers YMCA Director Probed For Misuse Of Funds (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Moose
|7
|NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14)
|Apr 4
|yidfellas v USA
|22
|Too many Mexicans in the Bronx (Jul '11)
|Apr 4
|Whitelivesmattermore
|54
|Worst Neighborhood in THE Bronx (Feb '10)
|Apr 4
|Gigs
|227
|Ap konsi actress ka doodh pena chahte ho (Oct '14)
|Apr 4
|Gigs
|11
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC