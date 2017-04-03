Love Unites at Interfaith Dinner

Love Unites at Interfaith Dinner

Thursday Apr 6

On a rainy Friday evening, over 120 people of different faiths, ages, and cultures gathered to break bread. Members and clergy of Jewish, Islamic and Christian places of worship in and around Nyack met at Congregation Sons of Israel on March 31 for a family-style dinner.

