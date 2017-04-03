Knife-Wielding Man Caught Trying To S...

Knife-Wielding Man Caught Trying To Steal UPS Package From Westchester Home

A 21-year-old man is facing a felony weapons charge after a strange scene unfolded in Bronxville when he attempted to retrieve a UPS package from a home that was not his own. At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, officers from the Bronxville Police Department were dispatched to a Summit Avenue home, when a homeowner reported that a man was attempting to retrieve a package that was delivered to the address under a different name.

