ID Released For Teen Victim In Fatal Westchester Movie Theater Stabbing
The 19-year-old victim in an early Saturday morning fatal stabbing at the Ridge Hill Movie Theater in Yonkers has been identified. Daij Asante Thomas, a 19-year-old employee at the theater, was killed in the incident, Yonkers Police said Saturday night.
