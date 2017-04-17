ID Released For Teen Victim In Fatal ...

ID Released For Teen Victim In Fatal Westchester Movie Theater Stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Mt Kisco Daily Voice

The 19-year-old victim in an early Saturday morning fatal stabbing at the Ridge Hill Movie Theater in Yonkers has been identified. Daij Asante Thomas, a 19-year-old employee at the theater, was killed in the incident, Yonkers Police said Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mt Kisco Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone interested in Trading Pictures of Wives ... (Nov '11) 3 hr Chompski9202 17
DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11) Sun Mile tng 196
Wild Cowboys movie! (Sep '09) Sun Anonymous 213
News Westchester Men Charged With Raping 16-Year-Old Apr 13 333stenbrian 1
Boycott Palm Beach Apr 13 Marge 3
News New Rochelle City Council Looking Into New Ice ... (Jul '15) Apr 12 333stenbrian 2
Jo Diorio Hansen takes it in the rear from seve... Apr 11 Angela Gilbride D... 2
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,386,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC