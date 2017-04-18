ID Released For Suspect Arrested In F...

ID Released For Suspect Arrested In Fatal Westchester Theater Stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Cortlandt Daily Voice

Police in Yonkers have announced the arrest of a teenager who was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Yonkers movie theater employee over the weekend. On Wednesday afternoon, Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Garnder announced that 16-year-old Michael Pettiford was facing a murder charge in the death of Daij Asante Thomas, 19. At approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the theater on Fitzgerald Street on a report of a fight with a person stabbed as a movie was ending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cortlandt Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Geraldo&#x27;s Selective Fairness (Nov '12) 14 hr KCinNYC 5
Morton J Hertz, DDS Scarsdale Active Drug Addic... Tue barbxx11 1
Ap konsi actress ka doodh pena chahte ho (Oct '14) Tue Madhuri Dixit ka ... 13
anyone interested in Trading Pictures of Wives ... (Nov '11) Tue Chompski9202 17
DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11) Apr 16 Mile tng 196
Wild Cowboys movie! (Sep '09) Apr 16 Anonymous 213
News Westchester Men Charged With Raping 16-Year-Old Apr 13 333stenbrian 1
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,258 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC