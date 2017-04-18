ID Released For Suspect Arrested In Fatal Ridge Hill Movie Theater Stabbing

Police in Yonkers have announced the arrest of a teenager who was charged in the fatal stabbing of a Yonkers movie theater employee over the weekend. On Wednesday afternoon, Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Garnder announced that 16-year-old Michael Pettiford was facing a murder charge in the death of Daij Asante Thomas, 19. At approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the theater on Fitzgerald Street on a report of a fight with a person stabbed as a movie was ending.

