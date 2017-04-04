How Rikers Island became the hellhole...

How Rikers Island became the hellhole it is today 0:0

Magistrate Richard Riker, owner of the island in the early 1800s, was a descendant of the German-Dutch von Rycken family, which had held the island in its possession since the 1600s. Riker's contemptible side gig involved rubber-stamping from his judge's bench the paperwork that allowed free black men, women and children to be kidnapped off New York City's streets and trafficked down South as slaves.

Yonkers, NY

