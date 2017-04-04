How Rikers Island became the hellhole it is today 0:0

Magistrate Richard Riker, owner of the island in the early 1800s, was a descendant of the German-Dutch von Rycken family, which had held the island in its possession since the 1600s. Riker's contemptible side gig involved rubber-stamping from his judge's bench the paperwork that allowed free black men, women and children to be kidnapped off New York City's streets and trafficked down South as slaves.

