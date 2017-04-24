Greenway plan could depend on Yonkers

Greenway plan could depend on Yonkers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Riverdale Press

The Hudson River Greenway plan could finally bring people to one of Riverdale's most scenic assets through small waterfront parks and trails. One of the biggest obstacles might be found just north where Yonkers city officials have a rather different idea when it comes to the Hudson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Riverdale Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Geraldo&#x27;s Selective Fairness (Nov '12) Sun Caribou 6
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) Apr 25 Cheryl 1,496
Where is Nemo?????????? Apr 25 Anonymous Detective 2
DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11) Apr 24 The real ost 197
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Apr 24 babylady 3,381
That so much beautiful to my goat wife. Apr 24 Illegal Goat Shagger 13
St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15) Apr 22 Tyra Givens 6
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,689,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC